Japan: Over 40 companies declared bankruptcy due to coronavirus

At least 42 Japanese companies have started bankruptcy proceedings since February of this year, citing damage from the spread of a new coronavirus as the reason for stopping operations, Report says, citing TASS.

According to Japanese public television, 70% of the companies that went bankrupt were related to tourism and catering.

Earlier, Japanese authorities imposed a state of emergency in seven prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka. Their total population is about 55 million people, and the police urged residents to leave their homes unless they need to.

Japan has so far reported more than 5.1 thousand cases of infection, of which about 700 account for by passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise liner. Most of the confirmed cases (1,1 thousand) are among residents of Tokyo. The death toll from COVID-19 stands for 109 in Japan.