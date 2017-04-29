Import into Azerbaijan declines by 490 mln USD this year

Baku. 29 April.REPORT.AZ/ "Import into Azerbaijan declined by 490 mln USD in the first four months 2017 compared to the previous year.

Report informs, Mirgasim Vahabov, Chief of Finance, Tariff and Currency Control Department of the State Customs Committee (SCC) said.

According to M.Vahabov, number of participants in foreign trade activities has increased: "If 4 months ago, number of participants in foreign trade activities amounted to 6.000, today the number exceeds 14.000".

SCC official said that 554 000 tourists have visited Azerbaijan in the first three months 2017.