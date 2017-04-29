Top

Import into Azerbaijan declines by 490 mln USD this year

Import into Azerbaijan declines by 490 mln USD this year

554 000 tourists visited country in first three months 2017

Baku. 29 April.REPORT.AZ/ "Import into Azerbaijan declined by 490 mln USD in the first four months 2017 compared to the previous year.

Report informs, Mirgasim Vahabov, Chief of Finance, Tariff and Currency Control Department of the State Customs Committee (SCC) said.

According to M.Vahabov, number of participants in foreign trade activities has increased: "If 4 months ago, number of participants in foreign trade activities amounted to 6.000, today the number exceeds 14.000".

SCC official said that 554 000 tourists have visited Azerbaijan in the first three months 2017. 

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Facebook
Subscribe to our Facebook page

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!