    Azerbaijan opens "green corridor" for AmCham members

    Memorandum of understanding signed between AmCham and State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The State Customs Committee (SCC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) at the business forum in Baku.

    Report informs the memorandum was signed by the SCC Chairman Aydin Aliyev and President of the Board of Directors of American Chamber of Commerce in Azerbaijan (AmCham) Ilgar Veliyev.

    The memorandum reflects the agreement on the use of "green corridor" and systems for AmCham member companies in transportation of goods and vehicles at the border and customs.

