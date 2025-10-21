Georgia exports $170.5M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 9 months

In January-September 2025, Georgia exported 6,367 cars worth $170.5 million to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

Compared to the same period in 2024, this marks a 24% decrease in value and a 38% decrease in quantity.

Despite the decline, Azerbaijan ranked third among the countries importing the most cars from Georgia.

During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of 82,527 vehicles worth $2 billion, showing an increase of 14% in value and 5% in quantity year-over-year.

Breakdown of Georgia's car exports in the nine months of 2025: