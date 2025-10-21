Georgia exports $170.5M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 9 months
Business
- 21 October, 2025
- 16:57
In January-September 2025, Georgia exported 6,367 cars worth $170.5 million to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.
Compared to the same period in 2024, this marks a 24% decrease in value and a 38% decrease in quantity.
Despite the decline, Azerbaijan ranked third among the countries importing the most cars from Georgia.
During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of 82,527 vehicles worth $2 billion, showing an increase of 14% in value and 5% in quantity year-over-year.
Breakdown of Georgia's car exports in the nine months of 2025:
-
Kyrgyzstan: 31,371 units worth $1 billion
-
Kazakhstan: 33,375 units worth $567 million
-
Tajikistan: 4,296 units worth $88.8 million
-
Uzbekistan: 1,815 units worth $51.5 million
