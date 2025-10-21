Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Georgia exports $170.5M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 9 months

    Business
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 16:57
    Georgia exports $170.5M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 9 months

    In January-September 2025, Georgia exported 6,367 cars worth $170.5 million to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Georgia's National Statistics Office.

    Compared to the same period in 2024, this marks a 24% decrease in value and a 38% decrease in quantity.

    Despite the decline, Azerbaijan ranked third among the countries importing the most cars from Georgia.

    During the reporting period, Georgia exported a total of 82,527 vehicles worth $2 billion, showing an increase of 14% in value and 5% in quantity year-over-year.

    Breakdown of Georgia's car exports in the nine months of 2025:

    • Kyrgyzstan: 31,371 units worth $1 billion

    • Kazakhstan: 33,375 units worth $567 million

    • Tajikistan: 4,296 units worth $88.8 million

    • Uzbekistan: 1,815 units worth $51.5 million

    Georgia Azerbaijan car exports
    Azərbaycan Gürcüstandan avtomobil alışını 38 % azaldıb
    Азербайджан сократил закупку автомобилей из Грузии на 38%

    Latest News

    18:15
    Video

    Robot presented project of underwater cable across Caspian Sea to Aliyev and Tokayev

    Foreign policy
    18:09

    Ankara City Council to co-op with Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye

    Foreign policy
    18:02

    FM: Poland won't guarantee safe air passage for Putin to meet Trump in Budapest

    Other countries
    17:44

    Ambassador: Estonia supports Azerbaijani companies in developing digital services

    ICT
    17:33

    Israeli airline to resume flights from Tel Aviv to Baku

    Infrastructure
    17:29

    EU ambassador: Work on new priorities for cooperation with Azerbaijan nearing completion

    Foreign policy
    17:14

    Latvian Ambassador: LEF Azerbaijan project strengthened ties between Central Baltic countries and Azerbaijan

    Business
    17:09
    Video

    Haber Global prepares feature on President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to Kazakhstan

    Region
    16:57

    Georgia exports $170.5M worth of cars to Azerbaijan in 9 months

    Business
    All News Feed