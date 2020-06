Taxpayers not being microenterprises, who are subject to a temporary tax regime in Azerbaijan, can pay the assessed taxes by September 1 of this year.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev has approved amendments to the Tax Code in this regard.

According to the changes, microenterprise entities must submit reports on the first and second quarters of 2020 to the tax authority by September 1 and pay the assessed tax by the same date.