Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ​said on Saturday he ‌had held lengthy, substantive talks with US ​President Donald Trump ​and the two countries ⁠were making progress towards ​a trade deal, ​though they had yet to reach an agreement, Report informs via Reuters.

Carney, who ​is in the ​Philippines for a state visit ‌and ⁠meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, also said his country would not ​walk ​away ⁠from NATO and that the security ​architecture for a ​free ⁠Europe would be determined by a free ⁠Europe ​and NATO, ​not Russia.