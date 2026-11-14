Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says

    Business
    • 14 November, 2026
    • 14:44
    Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney ​said on Saturday he ‌had held lengthy, substantive talks with US ​President Donald Trump ​and the two countries ⁠were making progress towards ​a trade deal, ​though they had yet to reach an agreement, Report informs via Reuters.

    Carney, who ​is in the ​Philippines for a state visit ‌and ⁠meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, also said his country would not ​walk ​away ⁠from NATO and that the security ​architecture for a ​free ⁠Europe would be determined by a free ⁠Europe ​and NATO, ​not Russia.

    Mark Carney North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Canada United States of America (USA)
    Kanada və ABŞ ticarət sazişi üzrə danışıqlarda irəliləyişə nail olub
    Карни заявил о прогрессе в переговорах с США по торговому соглашению
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