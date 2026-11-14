Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says
Business
- 14 November, 2026
- 14:44
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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Saturday he had held lengthy, substantive talks with US President Donald Trump and the two countries were making progress towards a trade deal, though they had yet to reach an agreement, Report informs via Reuters.
Carney, who is in the Philippines for a state visit and meeting with Southeast Asian leaders, also said his country would not walk away from NATO and that the security architecture for a free Europe would be determined by a free Europe and NATO, not Russia.
Kanada və ABŞ ticarət sazişi üzrə danışıqlarda irəliləyişə nail olub
Карни заявил о прогрессе в переговорах с США по торговому соглашению
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