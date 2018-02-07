Berlin demonstrates products made in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ Fruit Logistica, fruits and vegetables exhibition has today started in Berlin.

Report was informed in the Ministry of Economy.

The event brings together more than 3,000 companies from over 80 countries of the world. The exhibition will last until February 9. Azerbaijan also launched a single stand of the country featuring fruits and vegetables produced by Azerbaijani companies.

Notably, the information about Azerbaijan was published in the virtual catalogues, mega-blanks and banners of Fruit Logistica exhibition. Besides, the event displays advertising videos of the Made in Azerbaijan brand.