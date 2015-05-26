Baku hosts working meeting of Azerbaijan-Astrakhan

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today Baku hosts a working meeting of Azerbaijan - Astrakhan Oblast (Russia).

Report informs, the event was opened by Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry Niyazi Safarov. At a meeting with the participation of more than 40 entrepreneurs Mr.Safarov noted that, Azerbaijan and Russia carried out economic transactions in the amount of 2 billion USD.

According to him, the bank operates 599 companies with Russian capital. The deputy minister said that, they are interested in expanding relations with Astrakhan region, and prefer the development of relations in the non-oil sector.

In his speech at the meeting, the Prime Minister of the Astrakhan Region, Vice-Governor Konstantin Markelov gave detailed information about the area. According to him, the region headed by him attaches great importance to cooperation with the Caspian region.

Then was presented a video about the Astrakhan region and the entrepreneurs held bilateral meetings.