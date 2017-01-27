 Top
    Baku hosts scientific-practical conference on economic security

    Secretary General of World Customs Organization attends the event

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Azerbaijan State Economic University hosts scientific-practical conference entitled "Economic security: Aspects for trade facilitation and protection".

    Report informs, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Kunio Mikuriya attends the event as a special guest.

    The event was opened by rector of the university Adalat Muradov, Chairman of the State Customs Committee Aydin Aliyev, WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya.

    The conference was presented 27 reports by experts from Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Ukraine, Laos, China, Uzbekistan, Russia, Hungary, Macedonia, Italy, US as well as from the WGC.

    The event continued with parallel sessions on the topics of "Economic instruments for regulation: support for international trade" and "State control forms: legal regulation". 

