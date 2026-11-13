Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Babiš: Azerbaijan shown interest in establishing cargo hub at Ostrava Airport

    Business
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 15:23
    Babiš: Azerbaijan shown interest in establishing cargo hub at Ostrava Airport

    Czechia is interested in expanding economic cooperation with Azerbaijan, including the implementation of joint projects in the transport, energy, and industrial sectors, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš told journalists in Dublin, Report informs.

    According to Babiš, the Czech side is interested in the company Škoda Transportation achieving success in the tender for the supply of trains for the Baku Metro.

    "It is very important for us that Škoda Transportation wins the metro tender in Baku," the premier noted.

    He added that the company also offers maintenance services for the Russian-made railcars currently in use in Azerbaijan.

    Babiš also reported on other areas of cooperation. In particular, the Czech brewing company Budvar plans to produce beer under its brand in cooperation with an Azerbaijani manufacturer. According to him, the project also envisages the opening of two establishments where Budvar products will be presented.

    In addition, the premier spoke about the Azerbaijani side's interest in investing in the development of the Karlovy Vary airport, as well as in creating a cargo hub at the Ostrava airport.

    "The Azerbaijani side is interested in a cargo hub at the Ostrava airport. We also discussed this issue," Babiš said.

    The head of the Czech government emphasized that Prague is interested in the further development of business contacts and the implementation of projects with Azerbaijan. He separately noted the importance of energy cooperation between the two countries.

    Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš Azerbaijan-Czechia relations European Political Community Summit
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