Azerbaijani and Russian customs officials have met

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting took place today, at 14: 00 between Azerbaijani and Russian customs officials over traffic density observed at the Samur customs checkpoint of Khachmaz Customs Office on Azerbaijani-Russian border.

Report informs, the State Customs Committee (SCC) has said.

According to information, delegation of Azerbaijan told about problems arose in border checkpoint of Russia caused density of motor vehicles and necessity of their elimination as soon as possible. Representatives of the Russian customs and border services said all the necessary steps have been taken to eliminate congestion in Azerbaijani-Russian border and accelerate vehicles crossing up to 150 throughout the day.

Notably, to resolve the problem of the Azerbaijani-Russian border, SCC management has held a telephone conversation with leadership of Russian Federal Customs Service and State Customs Service sent a formal request to Russia.