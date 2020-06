Azerbaijan withdraws nearly $14 million of investment from Georgia

9 June, 2020 16:27

https://report.az/storage/news/bceebdc1854e30db3f9ee5b47cf25a3e/1e4484fb-7d7a-4783-85c2-cc9419c03724_292.jpg In January-March 2020, Azerbaijan withdrew $13.9 million of investment from Georgia, Report informs, citing National Statistics Office of Georgia. The British Virgin Islands withdrew the highest amount of investment ($38 million) from Georgia. In the reporting period, $165.4 million was invested in Georgia’s economy, down 41.7% from the previous year.

