Azerbaijan to expand self-employment program

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Improving living standards of the population will be main goal in Azerbaijan in the upcoming years, self-employment program will be expanded.

Report informs, Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev said at the discussion of the draft state budget for 2018 at today's plenary session of the parliament.

The Minister noted that agrarian sector is expected to increase by 6.2% next year: "219 mln AZN has been allocated to the works in the agro-parks, including 133 mln AZN of state investment".

Sh. Mustafayev added that an increase of 2.7% forecasted in the service sector in 2018, 6.6% in tourism and 2.5% in the transport sector.