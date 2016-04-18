Azerbaijan sharply reduces import of cars

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2016, Azerbaijan has imported 1,362 units of cars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), this is less by 8673 units or 7.4 times than in the same period of last year. Thus, in January-March 2015, 10,035 cars were imported in Azerbaijan.

According to statistics, 1235, or 90.7% of vehicles are passenger cars and other motor vehicles. This is less by 7.5 times than in the same period of last year.

In addition, during the reporting period, the country has imported 97 units of motor vehicles for the transport of cargo, which is less by 5.2 times than in the same period of last year.

According to the information, import of motor vehicles for the transport of 10 persons or more, including the driver, declined by 10.7 times - from 203 to 19 units, motor vehicles for special purposes - 6.9 times - from 22 to 8 units.