​Azerbaijan sees nearly 6% decline in export on non-oil sector

Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $549 million in January-April 2020, down 5.8% from the previous year, Report informs referring to the Export Review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In the reporting period, the export of non-oil products to Russia amounted to $186.2 million, to Turkey - $122.2 million, to Georgia - $58.8 million, to Switzerland - $48.5 million, and to China - $18.1 million.

Compared to a year earlier, export to Russia, Switzerland, and China respectively increased by 13%, 9%, and 455 in the first months of 2020.

In April 2020, the export on the non-oil sector made up $120 million. Most of the goods were exported to Russia ($51.8 million), Turkey ($17.8 million), Georgia ($15.9 million), Switzerland ($7.7 million) and China ($6 million).