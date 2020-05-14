Top

Azerbaijan sees 47% growth in car import

​Azerbaijan sees 47% growth in car import

In January-April 2020, Azerbaijan imported 17,196 cars worth $201.4 million, an increase of 47%, or 5,501 cars from the previous year, the State Customs Committee (SCC) told Report.

According to the Committee, the number of cars with a seating capacity of ten or more seats rose 16 units or 30.2% to 69 ($7.4 million), and passenger cars and other motor vehicles surged 50.9% or 5,406 units to 16,020 ($99.4 million). Meanwhile, vehicles for cargo transportation grew by 86.7% or 344 cars to 1,048 ($10.5 million), and exclusive use vehicles dropped by 10.7% or 3 units to 59 ($5.6 million).

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.
Twitter
Subscribe to our Twitter channel

This post is also available in other languages:



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!