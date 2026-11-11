Azerbaijan may revise its existing working-hour regulations as part of discussions on introducing remote and hybrid work arrangements, Fuad Heydarov, head of the Labor Policy Department at the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, said at a meeting of the parliamentary Committee on Labour and Social Policy today.

According to Report, he noted that the standard working day in Azerbaijan currently lasts eight hours.

"When an employment contract is concluded for secondary employment, working hours must not exceed half of this duration, or four hours. This is based on the general principle that the maximum daily working time stipulated by the Labor Code is 12 hours," he explained.

Heydarov said the provision could be revised at a later stage. International practices will also be studied as part of this process.