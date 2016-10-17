Azerbaijan reduces car import by 6-fold

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2016, Azerbaijan has imported 3 906 units of cars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee (SCC), it is less by 19 009 units, or 82,95% (5,9 times) compared to the same period last year.

According to information, import of motor vehicles for 10 persons or more including the driver, fell by 91,68% or (12,02) times - from 672 to 61 units.

The number of imported cars for the transport of people and other motor vehicles reduced by 16 997 or 83,38% (6,02 times) and amounted to 3 389 units.

In addition, during the reporting period, the country imported 379 units of motor vehicles for the transport of cargo, which is less by 1 205 units or 76,07% (4.2 times) than in the same period last year.

According to information, import of motor vehicles, special purpose declined by 63,68% (2,75 times) from 135 to 77 units.