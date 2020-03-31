​Azerbaijan preparing for capital and property amnesty

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/67eb159c264c0d7c52e7765788c2332d/70e74b27-8e7d-42b0-8797-332373a9426e_292.jpg

Measures aimed at stimulating domestic production and consumption by maintaining and broadening the export orientation of our economy are becoming more widespread, and we strive to keep up and expand the employment.

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov made the remarks at a meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Report says.

“We intend to pursue a policy aimed at replacing oil and gas revenues. In particular, the subject of the shadow economy was also discussed. During the discussions, representatives of both private and banking sectors, as well as the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA) offered to consider the capital and property amnesty as an important tool in reducing and eliminating the shadow economy. We will present the proposal to the government and your attention", - minister said.