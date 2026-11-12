Azerbaijan and India's Hinduja Group discussed the expansion of cooperation in the industry, transport, and energy sectors, as well as prospects for mutual investment and joint projects, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, Report informs.

"During our online meeting with Sanjay Hinduja, Chairman of Gulf Oil International Limited, and Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman of Ashok Leyland, both part of India's Hinduja Group, we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in industry, transport, and energy, as well as prospects for mutual investment and joint projects, Jabbarov said.

The minister added that the exchange also covered technology transfer, potential cooperation on the localization of vehicle production, and opportunities to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships.