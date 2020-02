© Report https://report.az/storage/news/e86515fad7d56cc50a80604aba5002b2/ea2cc702-14d7-4c58-846a-1a51663cf320_292.jpg

Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava has spoken to journalists after a meeting with Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

"The Azerbaijan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation will meet in Baku soon," she said.

According to Turnava, the meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation will be preparatory for the future event.

The minister said the sides would discuss the future stages of developing joint economic cooperation.