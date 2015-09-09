 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan doubles investment in Georgia

    Azerbaijan is a leader in investing in the economy of the neighboring state

    Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ In the II quarter of this year, Azerbaijan invested in Georgia's economy in the amount of 160 mln. US dollars.

    Report informs, it's more by 82 million US dollars, or twice than in the same period of last year.

    According to the information, in the first quarter of this year, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs invested in Georgia's economy 59 million US dollars.

    Second place or volume of investment in Georgia is Holland (68 million US dollars), the third is Turkey (41 million US dollars).

    Azerbaijan and Turkey have increased investment in Georgia twice in comparison with the same period of last year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi