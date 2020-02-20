​Azerbaijan doubles car import

© shutterstock https://report.az/storage/news/ef3a85e7efb6c47ecc667ff5540ccc89/4ebf846d-2220-49a5-9fa7-ed4172ee2004_292.jpg

In January 2020, Azerbaijan imported 5,906 cars worth $60.993 million, an increase of 2.4-fold, or 3,394 units from the previous year, the State Customs Committee (SCC) told Report.

According to the Committee, the number of cars with a seating capacity of ten or more seats doubled or rose by 18 cars to 36 ($3.08 million), and passenger cars and other motor vehicles showed a 2.5-fold growth (3,293 vehicles) to 5,560 ($51.358 million). Meanwhile, vehicles for cargo transportation grew by 35.8% or 77 cars to 292 ($4.12 million), and exclusive use vehicles by 50% or six units to 18($2.434 million).