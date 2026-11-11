Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss economic cooperation
Business
- 11 November, 2026
- 17:08
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijan's Consul General in Batumi, Fuad Azizov, has met with Zurab Pataradze, head of the Government of Adjara.
According to Report's Georgian bureau, the meeting in Batumi focused on the current state and prospects for developing bilateral friendly and strategic partnership relations, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in logistics and transport, construction, the economy, trade, investment and infrastructure.
The sides also discussed the implementation of joint projects and the creation of new economic opportunities.
They also reviewed prospects for developing Azerbaijani-Georgian relations in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as regional cooperation.
Photo
Photo
Latest News
18:30
Photo
Azerbaijani president concludes visit to TürkiyeForeign policy
18:19
Video of Azerbaijani president's participation in COP31 posted on his social media accountsForeign policy
18:05
Berdimuhamedov: Central Asian Climate Technology Center in Ashgabat to begin operations in early 2027Region
17:57
Erdoğan and Pashinyan hold meeting on sidelines of COP31 Summit in TürkiyeRegion
17:52
Turkmenistan modernizing energy infrastructure to cut methane emissionsOther countries
17:44
OPEC: Oil exports via BTC pipeline fell by 1% in SeptemberEnergy
17:34
Photo
Video
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend COP31 Leaders' Summit - UpdatedForeign policy
17:31
Azerbaijan in October fell 104,000 bpd short of its OPEC+ quotaEnergy
17:19
Protesters in Bulgaria's Varna pelt European Commission President's motorcade with fruit, eggsOther countries