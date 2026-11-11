Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss economic cooperation

    Business
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 17:08
    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss economic cooperation

    Azerbaijan's Consul General in Batumi, Fuad Azizov, has met with Zurab Pataradze, head of the Government of Adjara.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, the meeting in Batumi focused on the current state and prospects for developing bilateral friendly and strategic partnership relations, as well as opportunities to expand cooperation in logistics and transport, construction, the economy, trade, investment and infrastructure.

    The sides also discussed the implementation of joint projects and the creation of new economic opportunities.

    They also reviewed prospects for developing Azerbaijani-Georgian relations in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as regional cooperation.

    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss economic cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss economic cooperation
    Azerbaijan and Georgia discuss economic cooperation
    Fuad Azizov Zurab Pataradze Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Gürcüstan arasında iqtisadi əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
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    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудили экономическое сотрудничество
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    44 filmi

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