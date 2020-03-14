Apple closes all stores for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

Apple said today that it’s closing all stores outside China till March 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
In a statement, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, asked customers to visit online stores and websites for sales and support.
Apple said today that it’s closing all stores outside China till March 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
In a statement, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, asked customers to visit online stores and websites for sales and support.
This post is also available in other languages: