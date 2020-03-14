Apple closes all stores for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

© google https://report.az/storage/news/f8f391813555e0eac076f2d4bdb6b160/d6b081da-ab0d-490c-896d-7a225b2fe97b_292.jpg

Apple said today that it’s closing all stores outside China till March 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, asked customers to visit online stores and websites for sales and support.