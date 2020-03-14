 Top

Apple closes all stores for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

​Apple said today that it’s closing all stores outside China till March 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
In a statement, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, asked customers to visit online stores and websites for sales and support.

