American mugham master: I saw very advantageous package deals in Baku Shopping Festival

Baku. 24 April. REPORT.AZ/ American musician, Head of American Mugham Center Jeffrey Werbock marks the organization of Baku Shopping Festival as a necessary step towards better promotion of the country in the world.

Report informs, J.Werbock who represents Azerbaijani mugam in USA, Canada, Europe and dedicated his life to our national mugham, told in his interview to the website www.bakushopfest.com that he is aware of organization of such festival in Baku and even found time to get acquainted with offered discounts: “I saw very advantageous package deals. Even luxury hotels offer discounts”.

“Hopefully the festival achieved its goal and thousands of tourists will flow to Baku”, musician said.