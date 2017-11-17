AmCham to make new proposals to Azerbaijani government

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ The American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Azerbaijan keen to make new proposals to the country's government in 2018.

Report was told by Executive Director of AmCham Azerbaijan, Natavan Mammadova.

According to Mammadova, these proposals will be presented in the document White Paper White Paper on "Business Opportunities and Recommendations to Improve Azerbaijan's Business Environment: "We have submitted our last proposals in 2016, and some of them have been accepted. Some are still being accepted”.

It is assumed that the proposals will cover works to be done in tax, customs, banking, finance and insurance, information technology, labor, migration, tourism, judicial and other fields.

Notably, AmCham has been preparing a paper called "White Paper" for two years. The last such document was disclosed in 2016.