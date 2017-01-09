Another 95 state properties may be privatized in February

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ State Committee on Property Issues (SCPI) will offer 95 state properties at auction scheduled to February 7.

Report was informed in the SCPI press service, the bid will include 20 joint stock companies, 62 small public enterprises and 13 unused non-residential areas for privatization.

Most of public small enterprises and subjects located in Baku, Ganja, Sumgait, Dashkasan, Salyan, Mingachevir, Shaki and other regions are offered together with parcels of land. “Aydınlıq” celebrations house located in Khazar district of the capital will enter the bid with highest 179,000 AZN opening price. Araz café in Khatai district and shop No.9 in Binagadi district are other high-value properties with respectively 120,000 and 100,300 AZN prices. The starting prices for 13 unused nonresidential areas located in Baku have been set between 20-70 thousand AZN.

Daşkəsən Aqrotexservis”, “Lənkəran Taxıl”, “Sabirabad Mexanikləşdirmə”, “Xırdalan Nəqliyyat”, “Zaqatala Fındıq”, “Əli Bayramlı Aqrotəmir” are some of joint stock companies operating in construction, industry, agriculture, transportation and other sectors in various cities and districts up for bid.