88 state properties privatized in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Property Committee (SPC) will hold the auction on privatization of state property on June 13.

Report informs referring to committee, total of 88 properties will be auctioned.

20 of them are joint stock companies, 40 small state enterprises and objects, 28 unused non-residential areas.

Auctioned small state enterprises and objects are domestic, catering, food, textile, repair, and other areas of industry concern.

Some of the assets located in Khazar, Sabunchu, Sabail districts of the Azerbaijani capital and others in Qazakh, Tovuz, Ganja, Shamkir, Masalli and etc.