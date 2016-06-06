Zarifa Salahova: "We save about 7500 books in the Museum of Miniature Books"

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ There are7500 books in the Museum of Miniature Books.

Report was told by the founder and chairman, well-known public figure Zarifa Salahova.

She added that, Nakhchivan and Ganja branches of the museum have already opened.

Since 1993, she acts a chairman of the "Book" society.

Museum of miniature books created by Zarifa Salakhova began to its activity in April 2, 2002.

By the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Zarifa Salakhova was awarded the Order "Shohrat" (Glory) for her contribution to the development of literary culture in Azerbaijan.

Zarifa Salakhova is a sister of a prominent Azerbaijani artist Tahir Salahov, whose works are known worldwide.