    Youth Spectators Theatre prepares a new spectacle

    The director of the play is Gulnara Hajiyeva

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators prepares a new play.

    Report informs citing the theater's press service, the performance is preparing to mark the 70th anniversary of the Honored Artist Latifa Aliyeva.

    The performance will be staged on the basis of the play Vurğuna vurğun gəlin (Bride in love with Vurghun), which is dedicated to the memory of the outstanding Azerbaijani poet Samad Vurghun.

