YARAT to organize evening of live music

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the Center for Contemporary Art YARAT will host a musical evening with the participation of popular musicians of the 70-80s of the last century.

Report informs, at the event on August 24 famous performers of the country will bring together.

A pianist, composer Elchin Mammadov, drummer, honored artist Tofig Jabbarov and soloist of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, bass player Eldar Isababaev will also perform here.

Anyone can apply for participate in the event.