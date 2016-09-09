YARAT Contemporary Art Centre will screen "His Father"

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ YARAT Contemporary Art Space will play host to the screening of 'His Father', directed by Zamin Mammadov (Azerbaijan). The screening will be organized as a event of YARAT Film Club at the YARAT Contemporary Art Centre, Multifunctional Room on September 13, 19:00 Baku time.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, “His Father”, a psychological drama, describes the negative consequences of the war in Karabakh that broke out in the end of the 90’s. The main character is a journalist who disappears without a trace in the war zone leaving his family desperate. “His father” shows negative aftereffects of the war on the society, emotions and the stress-filled moments of the journalist’s family who are trying to rescue him.

Script and production director by Zamin Mammadov, Director of photography Ali Sultan, Art director of the movie Arif Niftiyev, Executive producer Rahim Sadigov, Producer Mushfig Hatamov. Cast: Shamil Suleymanli, Mabud Maharramov, Ulviyya Rza and others.

Free admissions.