Winners of Berlinale Golden Bear to be announced today

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The winners of the Golden Bear and the Silver Bears will be announced at the Closing Gala on Saturday, February 20, beginning at 7.00 pm in the Berlinale Palast. The award ceremony will also be streamed live on the Berlinale website, Report informs.

With American actress and three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep serving as Jury President, the International Jury will decide who will receive the Golden Bear and Silver Bears of the 2016 Berlinale Competition.

Lars Eidinger, Germany, Nick James, United Kingdom, Brigitte Lacombe, France, Clive Owen, United Kingdom, Alba Rohrwacher, Italy, Małgorzata Szumowska, Poland are jury members.