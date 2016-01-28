Warehouse that stayed Che Guevara for night turns to museum in Argentine

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Warehouse in one of Argentine's southern regions passed night by legendary revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara almost half a century ago has become a museum.

Report informs referring to TASS, future commandant stayed there for a night during his travel to Latin American countries in 1952.

Warehouse, built in 1946, was repaired capitally to become a museum. As well as architects tried to keep as far as possible appearance of the building.

Revolutionary's archive photos, personal belongings, as well as texts written by him will be exhibited at the museum.