Uzeyir Hajibeyli's grave visited on the National Music Day

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The art and culture figures visited the grave of Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli on the occasion of the National Music Day., September 18.

Report informs, the event was attended by Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev, Deputy Minister Adalat Valiyev and the number of art figures.

The minister said that since 1995, it has been decided to mark September 18 as the National Music Day by the decree of nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to him, Uzeyir Hajibeyli is one of those personalities whose name can never be erased from the history of Azerbaijan: "His works in the history cannot be compared to anyone. Uzeyir Hajibeyli's music, which was able to convey Azerbaijani national cultural values through musical language recognizing it in the world, today is in the list of the greatest musical examples of humanity".