Unusual courses for artists open in Baku

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Art studio "Art Up" opens unusual courses for beginners in Baku.

Report informs art director of the studio Sevda Mehdiyeva said.

"We provide enrolled students with all the necessary materials. In addition, he can choose any known picture and draw it with the support of our master teachers for several sessions, "S. Mehdiyeva said, adding that all the teachers of the studio have appropriate academic degree.

She stressed that the studio is also implementing a program for teaching academic drawings for a month, twice a week.

There are also plans to hold master classes with the participation of famous Azerbaijani and foreign artists in sketch, interior design, ebru (drawing on the water - ed), "the art director said.

The office of the studio is located at Adil Isgandarov street 2-8, next to the Baku Funicular.