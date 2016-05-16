Turkish theater will travel to Baku

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Puppet Theatre named after Abdulla Shaig will present a performance for children.

Report informs, on May 19, Baku Puppet Theater will stage Turkey's famous shadow play 'Blackeye' (Karagöz) performance.

The spectacle will be shown for little theater-lovers of several boarding schools and orphanages in Baku.

Notably, Karagöz performance, which deals with the life of two masters building a mosque in Turkey for about 7 centuries ago - Karagöz and Hacivat, has been shown earlier in Azerbaijan.