    Turkish director’s film wins Golden Globe award

    It grabs award in nomination of Best Foreign Language Film

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The film In the fade directed by Turkish filmmaker Fatih Akin won the Golden Globe award.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, filmmaker’s motion picture In the fade won the nomination of the Best Foreign Language Film.

    Diane Kruger starred in the film of German and French production. She also won the nomination of best actress for her role in the film. The duration of the German language film is 106 minutes.

    The 75th Golden Globe award ceremony took place in Los Angeles, US.

    Fatik Akın was presented the award for the Best Foreign Language Film. He is the first Turkish to receive the award in 75 years of history of Golden Globe.

