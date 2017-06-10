Turkish Consulate General in Ganja hosting solo exhibition of famous Azerbaijani artist - PHOTO

© Report.az

Ganja. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ganja city is hosting solo exhibition of famous Azerbaijani artist Tahir Abbasov.

Western bureau of Report News Agency informs, the event is attended by Head of Ganja city Executive Power Elmar Valiyev, Turkish Vice Consul in Ganja Hüseyin Yurtsever, artists and cultural figures.

H.Yurtsever opened the exhibition and stressed support of the Turkish Consulate General in Ganja to organize the exhibition of great importance in terms of promotion of Azerbaijani fine arts.

E.Valiyev said that the exhibition demonstrates the city's attention towards culture and art. The head of the Executive Power stressed opening of a Philharmonic Hall in the city in near future as a contribution to cultural workers.

T.Abbasov thanked everyone who supported organization of the exhibition.

Then, Head of Ganja city Executive Power Elmar Valiyev and guests got acquainted with the works of art.

Notably, the exhibition will run till June 18.