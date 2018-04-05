Thriller of Iranian filmmaker to open Cannes Film Festival

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Cannes Film Festival announced that Asghar Farhadi’s psychological thriller Everybody Knows will play in competition as well as open the 71st edition of the event.

Report informs referring to the foreign media, Everybody Knows starring Javier Bardem, Penelope Cruz and Ricardo Darin.

The film is based on the story of the spouses who came from Buenos Aires to a Spanish village. The family celebration is interrupted by a series of unexpected and unpleasant events.

Farhadi’s previous drama movie The Salesman was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 and won a prize for the best script.

The International Film Festival will be held in Cannes from 8 to 19 May.