    Theatre of Young Spectators to perform a play over 20 January tragedy

    Subject of play is based on life story of young people, sacrificed their lives for independence

    Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Theatre of Young Spectators will perform Mənim ağ göyərçinim (My white pigeon) play by writer and playwright Tamara Valiyeva, on 20 January tragedy.

    Report informs citing the theater's press service.

    The play will be performed in accordance with the "Action plan on the twenty-seventh anniversary of January 20 tragedy", approved by Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, academician Ramiz Mehdiyev.

    Subject of the play is based on a life story of young people, sacrificed their lives for independence.

    Producer of the play is People's Artist Jannat Salimova, theatre designer well-known artist of the Republic of Georgia, Chief Artist of the Theater named after Tumanishvili, Shota Glurjidze, music designer Vladimir Neverov. 

