63rd Sydney Film Festival starts today

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the 63rd Sydney Film Festival has started in the prominent Australian city and will continue until June 19. In preparation for the upcoming event, the festival unveils the list of stars and filmmakers scheduled to attend its 12-day run, Report informs.

In 2016, the festival will present 244 films from 60 countries including 25 World Premieres, representing hundreds of fresh perspectives and new stories from across Australia and around the world.”

The 63rd Sydney Film Festival will screen 244 films from 60 countries, with 25 world premieres(including 12 World Premiere short films), 139 Australian premieres (including 13 Australian premiere short films) and three international premieres.

The director will introduce his film on opening night with the film’s producers David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin, and he will appear at a free Meet the Filmmakers Talk on Saturday, June 11.

The Festival will host the world premiere of Australian actor and filmmaker Damian Walshe-Howling’s short film Messiah, starring David Gulpilil.

The festival will also welcome five of European Cinema’s leading female filmmakers as part of the festival’s new initiative European Cinema, 10 Women Filmmakers to Watch: acclaimed Serbian actress Mirjana Karanovi?; Swedish visual artist and documentary filmmaker Sara Jordenö; Danish filmmaker Frederikke Aspöck, whose films have screened at Cannes; talented Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Smoczynska; and actress/director Nicolette Krebitz from Berlin. The Women in Film at SFF programme also features an outstanding array of international works including Kleber Mendonça Filho’s Aquarius, Amy J. Berg’s Janis: Little GIrl Blue, So Yong Kim’s Lovesong, andDeniz Gamze Ergüven’s critically acclaimed feature Mustang.







