    Team of Young Spectator's Theatre went on tour in Russia and UK

    As part of a tour the theater actors also visited the famous London museums

    Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators has toured in Russia and the UK. 

    Report informs, within VIII International Theatre Festival "Gostiny Dvor", on May 27 in Orenburg the theater group presented performance L.Nure "I came, girls" ("War") in the Orenburg State Tatar Drama Theater named after .M.Fayzi.

    At the same time, on May 29, the theater staff demonstrated play by M.F Akhundzade " Hekayeti hirs guldurbasan " in the cultural center "Logan Hall" in London.

    The tour was sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan at the invitation of the UK company UMUD Ltd Company.

    As part of a tour of the theater team led by Honored Artist of Mubariz Gamidov, also visited the famous London museums - the Royal Museum, National Theatre, Globe, Big Ben and the others.

    Actors of theatre were awarded with diplomas and prizes.

