Tchaikovsky ballet "Swan Lake" to be performed in Baku by leading soloists of Belarus

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tchaikovsky ballet "Swan Lake" will be performed at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre on December 5, Report informs.

The ballet "Swan Lake", recognized as one of the most beautiful works of classical ballet art, over the years included in the repertoire. On December 5 it will be performed by leading soloists of the Belarusian National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet - People's Artist of Belarus Olga Gayko (Odette - Odile) and laureate of international ballet competitions Igor Onoshko (Siegfried).

The cast also includes soloists of the national ballet troupe - Honored Artist Samir Samadov (Rothbart), Tamilla Mammadzade and Jamila Karimova, Leyla Narimanzade, Fail Bolgarova (Cygnets), Nigar Ibrahimova, Elmira Suleymanova, Ayan Eyvazov, Samir Mammadov (large swans), Kamran Gurbanov (jester) etc.