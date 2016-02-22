'Swan Lake' ballet to be staged in Baku on the eve of 8 March

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ Spectacle of 'Swan Lake' ballet by P.Tchaikovsky will be held at Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre on March 5.

Spectacle of this ballet, which is loved and showed great interest by audience, will be dedicated to 8 March International Women's Day.

Prima ballerina of Belarus National Academic Bolshoi Opera and Ballet Theater, prize-winner of ballet dancers international contests Ludmila Khitrova has been invited to play the role of Odetta-Odillia.

Performance will be managed by People's Artist of Azerbaijan, professor Javanshir Jafarov.