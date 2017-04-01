Stephen King’s IT trailer breaks online views record

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ The unending battle for the most viewed trailer in 24 hours rages on - now with a new victor.

Report informs referring to The Independent, the first teaser trailer for the upcoming adaption of Stephen King's It was released just ahead of Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation Wednesday - and in its first 24 hours, it haunted the waking dreams of those on the internet, racking up 197 million views across platforms.

In a single day, the New Line production had 81 million views on Facebook alone, and the trailer held the No. 1 spot on YouTube’s trending videos. Now, after 48 hours online, the trailer has 246 million views.

It is directed by Andres Muschietti and follows seven children who are terrorized by a being that exploits the fears of its victims, most often taking the form of Pennywise the clown in order to lure young children into the sewer.

It hits theaters on September. 8.