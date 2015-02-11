State Puppet Show announces repertoire on February

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report presents the repertoire of the second half of February in the State Puppet Show named after Abdulla Shaig.
|Date
|Names of performances
|Author
|Time
|
13 February
|“JIRTDAN” (Little boy)
“Brave Ahmad” (in Russian)
|M.Seyidzadeh
T.Agayev
|12.00 14.00 16.00 p.m.
18.00 p.m.
|
14 February
|“Who is much stronger?”
“Chipollino” (in Russian)
|Japan national tale
J.Rodari
|12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.
18.00 p.m.
|
15 February
|“ Carlson”
“ Carlson” (in Russian)
|A.Lindgren
A.Lindgren
|12.00 14.00 16.00 p.m.
18.00 p.m.
|
20 February
|“Jik - Jik Khanim”
“Brave Ahmad" (in Russian)
|A.Samadli
T.Agayev
|12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.
18.00 p.m.
|
21 February
| "Pinocchio's adventures"
“Pinocchio's adventures” (in Russian)
|K.Kollodi
K.Kollodi
|12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.
18.00 p.m.
|
22 February
|“Aladdin”
“ Chipollino” (in Russian)
|N.Kazimov J.Rodari
|12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.
18.00 p.m.
|
27 February
|“Beautiful Fatma” (Cindirella)
“Brave Ahmad”
|K.Agayeva
T.Agayev
|12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.
18.00 p.m.
|
28 February
|”Flat cake” “Flat cake” (in Russian)
|Russian national tale
Russian national tale
|12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.
18.00 p.m.
The tickets cost 2 AZN in the State Puppet Show.
Ülviyyə HəsənqızıNews Author
