State Puppet Show announces repertoire on February

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report presents the repertoire of the second half of February in the State Puppet Show named after Abdulla Shaig.

Date Names of performances Author Time

13 February “JIRTDAN” (Little boy)



“Brave Ahmad” (in Russian) M.Seyidzadeh



T.Agayev 12.00 14.00 16.00 p.m.



18.00 p.m.

14 February “Who is much stronger?”



“Chipollino” (in Russian) Japan national tale



J.Rodari 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.



18.00 p.m.

15 February “ Carlson”



“ Carlson” (in Russian) A.Lindgren



A.Lindgren 12.00 14.00 16.00 p.m.



18.00 p.m.



20 February “Jik - Jik Khanim”



“Brave Ahmad" (in Russian) A.Samadli



T.Agayev 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.



18.00 p.m.

21 February "Pinocchio's adventures"



“Pinocchio's adventures” (in Russian) K.Kollodi



K.Kollodi 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.



18.00 p.m.



22 February “Aladdin”



“ Chipollino” (in Russian) N.Kazimov J.Rodari 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.



18.00 p.m.



27 February “Beautiful Fatma” (Cindirella)

“Brave Ahmad” K.Agayeva



T.Agayev 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.



18.00 p.m.

28 February ”Flat cake” “Flat cake” (in Russian) Russian national tale



Russian national tale 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.



18.00 p.m.

The tickets cost 2 AZN in the State Puppet Show.