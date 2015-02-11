 Top
    State Puppet Show announces repertoire on February

    The interesting performances were prepared for the children this month

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Report presents the repertoire of the second half of February in the State Puppet Show named after Abdulla Shaig.

    Date Names of performances Author Time

    13 February    		 “JIRTDAN” (Little boy)

    “Brave Ahmad” (in Russian)    		 M.Seyidzadeh

    T.Agayev    		 12.00 14.00 16.00 p.m.

    18.00 p.m.

    14 February    		 “Who is much stronger?”

    “Chipollino” (in Russian)    		 Japan national tale

    J.Rodari    		 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.

    18.00 p.m.

    15 February    		 “ Carlson”

    “ Carlson” (in Russian)    		 A.Lindgren

    A.Lindgren    		 12.00 14.00 16.00 p.m.

    18.00 p.m.


    20 February    		 “Jik - Jik Khanim”

    “Brave Ahmad" (in Russian)    		 A.Samadli

    T.Agayev    		 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.

    18.00 p.m.

    21 February    		 "Pinocchio's adventures"

    “Pinocchio's adventures” (in Russian)    		 K.Kollodi

    K.Kollodi    		 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.

    18.00 p.m.


    22 February    		 “Aladdin”

    “ Chipollino” (in Russian)    		 N.Kazimov J.Rodari 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.

    18.00 p.m.


    27 February    		 “Beautiful Fatma” (Cindirella) 
    “Brave Ahmad”     		 K.Agayeva

    T.Agayev    		 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.

    18.00 p.m.

    28 February    		 ”Flat cake” “Flat cake” (in Russian) Russian national tale

    Russian national tale     		 12.00 14.00 16.00p.m.

    18.00 p.m.

    The tickets cost 2 AZN in the State Puppet Show.

