Shootings of feature film "His father" begins

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ The studio "Azerbaijanfilm" named after Jafar Jabbarli by government order, started shooting a short feature film "His father" ("Onun atası").

Report was told in Department of Information and Public Relations of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, script writer and director of the film in the genre of psychological drama is Zamin Mammadov, director of photography - Ali Sultanov, the art director - Arif Niftiyev, executive producer - Rahim Sadigov, producer - Mushfig Hatamov.

Shamil Suleymanli, Mabud Maharramov Ulviyya Rza and others will perform starring role in film.