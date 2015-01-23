Shooting of "Shushaly Shehid" movie goes on

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ At the "Yaddash" (Memory) Documentary Film Studio of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism production of the film "Shushaly Shehid" (Victim from Shusha) began.

Report informs, information spread by the press service of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The film, written and directed by Kamala Musazade about the life and combat path of self-defense battalion commander of the city of Shusha, the national hero of Azerbaijan Ramiz Gambarov.

The film includes archival footage of R.Gambarov, memories of his fighting comrades and teachers, as well as materials of his heroism.

20 documentaries has filmed on National heroes and the production of 15 films goes on.